Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

PDP accuses police of arresting 21 INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers

13 January 2017, 09:03

Port Harcourt - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state have alleged that 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The party in a  press statement said the INEC staff arrested took part in the legislative re-run election in the state and served in areas where candidates of the PDP won.

The statement alleged that they were arrested last night and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in Port Harcourt.

The statement further alleged that those arrested were transferred to Abuja this afternoon and they are being forced to confess receiving money from the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Quoting unnamed sources in the statement, the PDP said more arrests would be made and those arrested will be transferred to Abuja and paraded during a press conference that would be organized by the Police High Command, in conjunction with the top leadership of the APC.

Also read: Rivers rerun: PDP dares IGP to release report on murder of DSP

''This latest development undoubtedly, is a confirmation of the fact that the Police committee led by its chairman, Damain Okoro  is on a mission of witch-hunt against the state governor, the PDP leadership and candidates of the party, who emerged victorious in the December 10, re-run election in Rivers state.'' the statement said.

The statement continued: ''It is unfortunate that the police under the current Inspector General of Police, IGP, have so abused their constitutional responsibilities and have now turned into a security arm of a political party, the APC.

''The PDP would have expected the police to be more professional, objective, apolitical, and uphold the tenets of the constitution and regulations as contained in the Electoral Act, relating to the role of security agencies in an election.

''Regrettably, the police in the case of Rivers state have become a tool of witch-hunt by the federal government and certain Rivers politicians of the APC.''

- News 24

