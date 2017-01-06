PDP blames APC for continued closure of party secretariat

“It is our firm believe that keeping the PDP National Secretariat locked since June 2016 till date is orchestrated by the ruling party to decimate and silence our party from providing viable opposition. The gross incompetence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians has pitched it against the progress of the PDP.

Also read: PDP staff demand reopening of sealed national secretariat

This is shameful, inexplicable and unfortunate as the PDP in 16 years did not interfere with internal affairs of opposition political parties or used instruments of state to shutdown their secretariats due to internal crisis or for anything whatsoever. We allowed all parties in the country to strive and stabilize our democracy for which the APC is the primary beneficiary of in the 2015 general elections.

