PDP challenges Abe’s declaration as senator

04 January 2017, 07:01

Port Harcourt - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has gone to the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Senator Magnus Abe as winner of the just concluded re-run election in the Rivers South East senatorial district.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, said the declaration of Abe as winner in the rerun election was a grave error as available records show that the military, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel and other security agencies massively rigged the election in the whole of the Rivers South East senatorial district on December 10, 2016 in favour of Abe.

Obuah stated the position of the party in his goodwill message to Ogoni people on the 2017 Great Ogoni Day celebration.

Also read: Abe alleges PDP plans to malign him

While wishing them a very successful Ogoni Day celebration, Obuah said the right of the people of Rivers South East senatorial district to select the candidate of their choice through the ballot box was sacrosanct and must not be toyed with, stressing that the PDP would never rest until this injustice against the people was addressed and the opportunity to have a candidate of their choice given to them as of right.

Obuah said the party had sufficient evidence to show that what happened in the Rivers South East senatorial district on December 10, 2016 was nothing but a display of military bravado against the PDP and the Ogoni people, orchestrated by the combined forces of Magnus Abe, Barry Mpigi, on one hand, and the men of SARS, police and army on the other hand.

Obuah said he was upbeat that the PDP would have the last laugh at the election petitions tribunal, adding that Abe is only “a Caretaker Senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was smuggled into the Senate with the connivance of INEC, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), army and the Police”, assuring the people that his tenure in the Senate would be short-lived.

- News 24

Tags apc pdp rivers state rivers rerun
