MMM introduces new payment ahead of January 14 comeback

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

PDP governor vows to win state for Buhari in 2019

09 January 2017, 16:48

Ebonyi - The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, says Ebonyi people will vote overwhelmingly for President Muhamadu Buhari if he contests any election in the future, Premium Times reports.

The governor, elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP), poured encomiums on President Buhari, saying that he was the only recognisable APC member in Ebonyi State.

The president, said the governor, regards Ebonyi State with deep affection unlike APC members from the state who do not care about the welfare of the people.

Pledging the unflinching loyalty of the people of the state to the Buhari administration, Umahi said the only vote APC would get in the state would be for the president.

“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi State is very dear in the heart of the President but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk.

“If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi State, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else”.

The governor spoke when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as leaders from Onicha-East constituency paid him a New Year homage in Ohaozara LGA.

Meanwhile APC in Ekiti State has condemned Governor Ayodele Fayose for diverting the recent bailout of N8.8 billion meant for the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ allowances according to News24.

- News 24

Tags pdp muhammadu buhari nigeria
APC condemns Fayose for allegedly diverting Paris Club refund

09 January 2017, 16:06
