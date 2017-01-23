A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

PDP hails Fayose’s emergence as Governors’ Forum Chairman

Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti to lead the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, said in a statement issued last Saturday in Abuja that the party believed that the Ekiti state governor would perform on his new assignment with responsibility and candour.

“He has come on board at a crucial time in the life of our party.

“We have confidence in his uncommon courage to pull together his colleagues to work more in the interest of the party, its membership and democracy in general.

“We are optimistic that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience as he takes up this onerous task.

“The party appreciates Fayose’s doggedness and perspectives on national issues as he amplifies the voice of opposition by holding the government in power to be more accountable to the people,’’ Adeyeye said

According to him, the public are looking forward to a more vibrant and constructive opposition by PDP,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that Fayose was on Thursday night appointed as the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum.



- News 24