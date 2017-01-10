The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

PDP launches “Operation recapture South East

Awka - Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone has launched what it termed “Operation recapture South East zone”.

The move according to the party is aimed at membership mobilization drive and sensitization of the electorate towards achieving victory for the party in the 2019 elections in the zone.

National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East zone, Austin Umahi, who disclosed the party's plans, stated that the party would, in few weeks time, roll out full programmes all aimed at consolidating on the already achieved progress in the zone.

Umahi, who passed vote of confidence on all the serving PDP governors in the zone, said PDP would sweep the All Progressives Congress and other parties out of the zone and beyond in 2019.

He accused APC government of trying to cause breach of peace in the zone by imposing themselves on the masses and organizing political programmes in a non election year.

He described the proposed re-union by APC in the region as a fluke.

- News 24