PDP loses many members to APGA in Anambra

Awka - At least 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State have defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The defectors according to Daily Trust cited the commendable performance of Governor Willie Obiano in less than three years in office as the reason behind their decision to join APGA.

The leader of the group, Willie Ngonad pledged his group's total loyalty to APGA and vowed to contribute immensely to the re-election bid of Governor Obiano.

Receiving the defectors, state chairman, Willie Obiano Support Group, Chief Jude Emecheta, said there was a move to rejuvenate the “conviviality and mutual cooperation” between Governor Obiano and the APGA hierarchy on the one hand and former Governor Peter Obi on the other.

He said they would do everything to sustain the peace, stability and consistent impressive democracy dividends being delivered by the APGA controlled government in the state.



- News 24