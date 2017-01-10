The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

PDP staff boycott meeting with Sheriff

Abuja - Staff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday shunned an invitation for a meeting with a factional chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to hold by 10am, was later shifted to noon with the hope that the workers would turn up at the venue, which was put at Sheriff’s office at Maitama, Abuja.

The planned meeting was supposed to be a follow up to the meeting the workers had with the members of the national caretaker committee under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi in Abuja on Friday.



The workers according to Punch were said to be angry that the Sheriff faction invited journalists to the planned meeting. The bungled meeting was said to have been the first the workers would have had with Sheriff and his group since the party became factionalised over seven months ago.

However, Sheriff’s deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said majority of the workers have not resumed from the holidays, reports Daily Trust. He said when they fully resume, the faction will meet with them.







News 24 recalls that the staff, under the auspices of PDP Staff Welfare Forum, had staged a peaceful protest last week, at the party’s headquarters, in Abuja, demanding the re-opening of the secretariat.

