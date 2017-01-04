The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

PDP staff demand reopening of sealed national secretariat

Abuja - Staff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday embarked on a protest to demand the reopening of the national secretariat of the party.

The secretariat was sealed up by the police in June 2016 in the wake of the leadership crisis in the party between National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Chairman of its National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi., News 24 reports

The workers, under the aegis of PDP Staff Welfare Forum, also appealed to the judiciary to salvage the party from its leadership crisis, reports Tribune.

They urged the judiciary to speedily dispense justice on the PDP cases before the courts in order to save the nation’s democracy from gradually degenerat­ing into a one-party state. Addressing newsmen during the protest, the Secretary of the PDP Staff Welfare Forum, Hon Dan Ochubaiye said it was unfortunate that the party secretariat has remained under lock seven months after it was sealed up by the police. He added that no court in the country gave the order for the lockdown of the secretariat by the Nigerian Police Force, Sun reports. “No court in the country gave the order for the lock­down of the PDP National Secretariat by the Nigeria Police Force and therefore demanded the immediate and unconditional reopen­ing of the Secretariat to al­low staff gain entrance into their offices for routine Party activities. “It is only fair and just for the staff to be allowed into their legitimate offices while the Police is duty bound to provide adequate security for them as pro­vided by the Nigerian con­stitution.”





- News 24