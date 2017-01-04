Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

PDP staff demand reopening of sealed national secretariat

04 January 2017, 08:07

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Staff of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday embarked on a protest to demand the reopening of the national secretariat of the party.

The secretariat was sealed up by the police in June 2016 in the wake of the leadership crisis in the party between National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Chairman of its National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi., News 24 reports

The workers, under the aegis of PDP Staff Welfare Forum, also appealed to the judiciary to salvage the party from its leadership crisis, reports Tribune.

They urged the judiciary to speedily dispense justice on the PDP cases before the courts in order to save the nation’s democracy from gradually degenerat­ing into a one-party state.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the Secretary of the PDP Staff Welfare Forum, Hon Dan Ochubaiye said it was unfortunate that the party secretariat has remained under lock seven months after it was sealed up by the police.

He added that no court in the country gave the order for the lockdown of the secretariat by the Nigerian Police Force, Sun reports.

“No court in the country gave the order for the lock­down of the PDP National Secretariat by the Nigeria Police Force and therefore demanded the immediate and unconditional reopen­ing of the Secretariat to al­low staff gain entrance into their offices for routine Party activities.

“It is only fair and just for the staff to be allowed into their legitimate offices while the Police is duty bound to provide adequate security for them as pro­vided by the Nigerian con­stitution.”


- News 24

Tags pdp ali modu sheriff ahmed makarfi abuja pdp crisis
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

S’East APC database crashes, members name missing

03 January 2017, 14:08
PDP

PDP

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.