PDP sues senator for defecting to APC

Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would go to court over the defection of a serving senator, Nelson Effiong, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Premium Times reports.



Effiong, who was elected senator for the Akwa Ibom South District on the ticket of the PDP, said Thursday on the floor of the senate that he was decamping APC because of “division” within his party.



But the PDP, through its chapter in Akwa Ibom state condemned Effiong’s defection as being “indicative of a drowning man”.



The party, in a statement issued in Uyo, Thursday evening, said it was making preparations to take the senator to court.



“The State Chairman of the Party, Obong Paul Ekpo, has directed the Legal Department of our Party to commence the process of recovering the mandate freely given to Nelson Effiong and manifestly mismanaged and corrupted by him,” said the statement, signed by the party’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong.



The PDP said it was not a “sinking” party as described by Effiong. It hit back at the senator, accusing him of poor performance in the senate.



- News 24