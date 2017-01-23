Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

PDP suffers another setback as former Senate President joins APC

Enugu - Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnnamani was the President of the Senate from 2005 to 2007.

As a member of the PDP, he was elected to the Senate from Enugu State in 2003 and served in the Senate until 2007.

Nnamani joined APC on Sunday at his Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State.

He said he was to defecting because impunity and undemocratic practices has killed PDP.

He also said that PDP was now dead, unproductive and unprofitable. He said this after receiving his ‎membership card from the APC’s national registration committee.

Recall that Nnamani had nearly a year ago denounced his membership of the PDP.



