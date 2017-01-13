PDP warns against attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President

It added that it was laughable for Mr. Marafa to cite the internal issues in the PDP as a reason for Ekweremadu to defect to the APC.

“For the umpteenth time, let us reiterate that there is no faction in the PDP.

“A party is only factionalized when its organs are in disarray, but this is different in the PDP where all the organs are intact, behind the National Caretaker Committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Makarfi.

“A mere rebellion by a small interest group within the party cannot be referred to factionalisation of the party, ‘’ the statement said.

It cautioned that any PDP member using the current leadership disagreement caused by the “rebellious group’’ to defect to another party was doing so at his or her peril.

It said that Marafa or any other member of the APC had no power to make such demands on a member of the PDP.

“Let us remind Sen. Marafa that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu was elected as Deputy President of Senate by majority votes from both the PDP and APC senators.

“Any attempt to remove Sen. Ekweramadu for being a member of the opposition party and not because of a constitutional breach or incompetence is a call for anarchy.’’

The PDP recalled that the current situation in the Senate where the Senate President and his deputy were from different parties should not continue to appear strange to anybody in a democratic system.

“For instance, in the Second Republic, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Edwin Umezuoke, was from opposition NPP while the Senate President was from the Ruling Party, the NPN.

“It is worthy of note that both of them worked harmoniously with the cooperation of the Executive in moving the country forward,’’ it recalled.

The party urged the National Assembly members to remain strong and united behind Ekweremadu with determination not to allow anybody to truncate the hard-earned democracy through undemocratic tendencies.

It also called on APC lawmakers in the National Assembly to work together with other lawmakers to protect and advance Nigeria’s democracy.

























