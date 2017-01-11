Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

PHOTO: APC youths in Rivers burn brooms, coffin engraved with APC logo

Rivers - Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rumuokparali, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

As a show of their surrender, the youths burnt a casket engraved with APC logo and handed over their brooms to PDP state chairman, which were also burnt at the venue.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has been completely dislodged in the state.

He noted that the vestiges of APC were removed following the mass execution of key projects across the state.



Photos: APC youths in Rumuokparali, Rivers State burn brooms and coffin engraved with APC logo https://t.co/uLuKTmAosx — Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) January 11, 2017

