Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Akure - Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

The command has also invited the warring lawmakers, Daily Post reports

It was learnt that the lawmakers loyal to the sacked Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele make an attempt to ‎seat at the Assembly on Sunday and pass the 38bills sent by Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

It was further gathered that the N15million allegedly caught with the Assembly paymaster, Adesina Majekodunmi, and which led to the removal of Akindele was meant for some certain lawmakers to facilitate the passage of the bill.

But when asked about the owner of the money, Adesina was said to have told the lawmakers that the speaker allegedly ordered him to take the money to her residence.

The lawmakers were furious about the development and convened a meeting at the floor of the House to take the punitive action against the speaker and other officers.

The mace of the House was allegedly taken away by the rebel lawmakers who insisted that the status quo must remain.

To this end, it was gathered that the police command invited the newly elected deputy Speaker , Ayo Arowele and other rebel lawmakers over the whereabouts of the mace.

The police was also said to have invited the paymaster and the Clerk of the assembly, Bode Adeyelu on their roles in the crisis, reports The Sun

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph denied arresting any lawmaker.

He explained that the police was just making effort to prevent the matter from degerating to a full-blown crisis.

























- News 24