Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Rep bye election : Oshiomhole Junior posters flood Etsako, Benin

07 January 2017, 10:20

Benin -  The campaign posters of Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, the first son of the immediate past Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, are now in Benin and major towns in Etsako Federal constituency in Edo.

The posters were seen pasted in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government Areas.

The colourful posters have also been extended to Benin City, specifically in front of Denis Osadebe Government House as well as the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the posters suggest that the trained medical doctor, son of the former governor, have joined the race for the vacant seat of Etsako Federal Constituency.

The posters have inscription such as “Enough is Enough, “it is time for the New Generation”.

The seat for the Etsako Federal Constituency was declared vacant after the occupant, Mr Philip Shaibu was elected deputy to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole’s entrance into the race has increased the aspirants to six, since the seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, in December 2016.

- NAN

Tags apc adams oshiomhole edo state party politics
Atiku, Okowa’s largesse tears Delta APC apart

06 January 2017, 15:02
