Rivers Assembly passes N470bn Appropriation Bill

Port Harcourt - The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state’s 2017 Appropriation Bill of N470 billion.

The document was passed after the various ministries and agencies of the government defended their allocations.

Speaking at the Plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Dabutorudima Adams, said the House was satisfied with the performance of all the agencies of government that defended their allocations.

He said the House was also satisfied with the performance of the 2016 budget.

Adams said the adherence of the Executive arm in the implementation of the 2016 fiscal document, necessitated the approval of the 2017 budget.

“The consultations on the 2017 document carried out by the lawmakers with the various agencies, ministries and parastatals were strong enough.

“Today, we are approving the 2017 Appropriation Bill as a valid working document for the next fiscal year.

“The budget would no doubt put smiles on the faces of the people of the state as it would support the creation of jobs for our teeming youths and women,’’ he said.

- NAN

