Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

WATCH:TB Joshua releases his prophetic message for 2017

Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has release his prophetic message for 2017.

Rivers Assembly passes N470bn Appropriation Bill

30 December 2016, 20:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Port Harcourt - The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state’s 2017 Appropriation Bill of N470 billion.

The document was passed after the various ministries and agencies of the government defended their allocations.

Speaking at the Plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Dabutorudima Adams, said the House was satisfied with the performance of all the agencies of government that defended their allocations.

He said the House was also satisfied with the performance of the 2016 budget.

Adams said the adherence of the Executive arm in the implementation of the 2016 fiscal document, necessitated the approval of the 2017 budget.

Also read: Fayose accuses DSS of leaking phone conversation with Wike

“The consultations on the 2017 document carried out by the lawmakers with the various agencies, ministries and parastatals were strong enough.

“Today, we are approving the 2017 Appropriation Bill as a valid working document for the next fiscal year.

“The budget would no doubt put smiles on the faces of the people of the state as it would support the creation of jobs for our teeming youths and women,’’ he said.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN

Tags rivers state budget national
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Abia Speaker resigns less than 24 hours after winning election

30 December 2016, 20:44

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.