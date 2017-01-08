Hello 

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Rivers PDP condemns dismissal of police officers attached to Governor Wike

08 January 2017, 19:09

Port Harcourt - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has described the dismissal of six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike as the height of injustice.

A statement by the Chairman of PDP in the State, Bro. Felix Obuah said the humiliation of the six Police officers, which was beamed on national television, clearly showed that the police authorities acted the script of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were not favored by the outcome of the just concluded Rivers Re-run Election on December 10, 2016.

Obuah, in the statement which was signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam further berated the police for allowing itself to be used in what he called a show of shame.

Also read: Police dismiss 6 officers attached to Governor Wike

The PDP accused the Inspector-General of Police for insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians over his remark that the dismissed Police officers were engaged in professional misconduct, arguing that the dismissed police officers were statutorily mandated to protect Governor Wike who is the Chief Security Officer of the State.

Bro. Obuah further challenged the Inspector-General of Police to explain to Nigerians the status of the legion of Policemen, SARS and Army officers who accompanied Rotimi Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside, Magnus Abe, Barry Mpigi, Derrick Mene and other APC chieftains, including Akin Fakorede and other policemen caught on video at Collation Centers.

He argued that the IG’s statement in justifying his sacking of the six police officers does not stand the test of reason, wondering why those policemen, soldiers and SARS personnel who accompanied Rotimi Amaechi and Dakuku Peterside to the same Port Harcourt City Local Government Secretariat have not been sacked and tried for professional misconduct (to borrow the IGP’s words).

The PDP lamented that these reckless actions by the Police is the product of the politics of desperation as institutionalized by the APC, warning that these spate of brigandage against Nigerians could plunge the country into chaos and ruin the nascent democracy, if not checked.

- News 24

Tags apc pdp nyesom wike rivers state party politics
Rivers rerun: PDP demands reinstatement of dismissed policemen

08 January 2017, 07:08
