APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Rivers rerun: PDP dares IGP to release report on murder of DSP

11 January 2017, 14:06

Port Harcourt -  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to make public details of Police investigations on the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of two policemen in December 2016.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali and his orderly were killed in Uju community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area during the December 10 re-run elections in the state.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Sam Nwonosike, alleged that the recent dismissal of six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike was a ploy to divert attention from findings of the Police on the incident.

"The reasons given by the Police for the dismissal of the six police officers were contradictory, as there is no way Governor Nyesom Wike, a lawyer, would violate electoral guidelines while the election was on.”

PDP further expressed shock by the alleged silence of the Police over “electoral violence committed by its men during the re-run elections”.

The party’s spokesman also claimed that he was among those manhandled by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad on the orders of a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who wanted results sheets snatched at all cost at the collation centre in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

- News 24

Mimiko, Jegede stopped PDP from challenging Akeredolu's victory

11 January 2017, 13:01
