Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Rivers rerun: PDP demands reinstatement of dismissed policemen

08 January 2017, 07:08

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the reinstatement of the six policemen who were dismissed on Friday over their alleged unethical behaviour during the December 10 legislative rerun election in Rivers State.
 

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson of the national caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, PDP alleged that “the hurried dismissal of these police men is another valid pointer to the pre-election rigging plans and the assassination attempt on Governor Nyesom Wike by the APC-led administration before the December 10, 2016 Rerun Elections in Rivers State”

Adeyeye said the offense adduced for their secret trial and subsequent dismissal was a mere concoction and a ruse.

He alleged that the dismissal was a pointer that there was a planned rigging of the election.

Adeyeye said, “The hurried dismissal of these policemen is another valid pointer to the pre-election rigging plans and the assassination attempt on Governor Wike by the All Progressives Congress- led administration before the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in Rivers State.

“It will be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force withdrew over 70 percent of its personnel deployed in Rivers State Government House and the Chief Security Officer to the governor few days to the elections.

“It is obvious by this latest action that the APC-led administration after the failed assassination attempt on Wike, decided to punish the six police officers who defended their oath of office and job ethics by refusing to carry out the hatchet plans.”

- News 24

Tags pdp nyesom wike abuja party politics
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

APC accuses Mimiko of diverting N1.5bn foreign grants

07 January 2017, 13:52
PDP

PDP

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.