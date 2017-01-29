S/East APC leaders rebuff Obasanjo, endorse Buhari

Owerri - Days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo urged on Igbo politicians to consider a 2019 presidential bid, All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders from the South-East have rebuffed him with their endorsement of another four years for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State disclosed this at a meeting of all APC leaders in the zone held at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) on Saturday, reports Vanguard.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders of the APC in the South-East, Rochas Okorocha said APC is the party for Igbos to realise their potential.

Among those present at the meeting were Nnamani, Sir Emeka Offor, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Chief George Moughalu, Tony Eze, Ebuka Onunkwo, Jombo Offor, Eze Madumere, members of the National Working Committee of the APC and some prominent politicians in the zone.