Senate President Bukola Saraki, who led a team of National Assembly leaders to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London, said at the end of the visit: “there is no cause for alarm”

Sheriff to quit as PDP chairman

Abuja - The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he is ready to vacate office after the national convention of the party, where new officers will be elected for the former ruling party.

Sheriff was, on Friday, declared the rightful National Chairman of the PDP by the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday when he received members of the party from the South-West, the former Borno State governor stated that he was ready to leave office as “soon as a national convention is held and new national officers are produced.”



Sheriff’s guests were led by the zonal and state officials of the party from the six states in the geopolitical zone, except Lagos State.



Five chairmen of the party in five states in the zone – Hakeem Taiwo (Oyo); Ajayi Williams (Ekiti); Soji Adagunodo (Osun); Biyi Poroye (Ondo); and Adebayo Dayo (Ogun) – were on the entourage.



He said he would leave office after the election of officials, who, he said, must be the choice of the people.



- News 24