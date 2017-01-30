Hello 

Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Six govs boycott APC N’West zonal meeting

30 January 2017, 14:01

Related Stories

Katsine - Six of the seven governors in the North-West on Sunday boycotted a meeting held in Katsina, the Katsina State capital by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the geopolitical zone to appraise the party performance.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State was the only governor who turned up at the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the APC National Vice-Chairman for the North-West, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Absent at the meeting were Governors Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Danguje (Kano);  Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto);  Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari (Zamfara).

It was, however, learnt that the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Danguje, had visited Masari on Saturday to excuse himself from the meeting.

It was learnt that the governors’ decision to shun the meeting could be due to the crisis in the North-West, reports Punch.

The party in zone has been engulfed in crisis over the control of the party.

News 24 had reported that the APC National Vice-Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, had alleged that former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, were destabilising the party in the zone in pursuit of their personal ambitions.

Aside Masari, other party chieftains in attendance included Lt. Col. Abdul-Azeez Musa Yardua (retd.); Senator Abba Alli, Dairu Manga, the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Manir Yakubu, Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa; and Hajia Hadiza Bala-Usman (Nigeria Ports Authority Managing Director),among others.



- News 24

Tags apc aminu tambuwal katsina state apc crisis
