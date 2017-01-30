Hello 

Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

South-east governors debunk Okorocha’s claims on defection to APC

30 January 2017, 11:26

Awka -  Some governors in Nigeria’s South East region have debunked their planned defection the All Progressives Congress (APC).

News 24 recalls that Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha had on Saturday said three governors from the region were set to defect to the APC.

Okprocha noted that the governors were in contact with him and will soon announced their defection.

But, the governors have challenged him to name the governors he claimed were in talks with him, reports Vanguard.

Anambra governor, Willie Obiano, currently a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said the APC had failed at the level of the federal government and could not inspire the governors to join the party.

He said Okorocha lacks the leadership qualities to lead any person into the APC

David Umahi of Ebonyi State affirmed that he had already pledged his allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is not planning to change his stance.\

Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary,  Emma Anya, said he had always pledged to remain in the PDP.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu  of Abia State similarly denied Okorocha’s claim, saying through his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, that he is not one of those in talks with the Imo State governor.




- News 24

Tags apc pdp rochas okorocha willie obiano anambra state party politics
APC raises constitution review committee

26 January 2017, 17:03
