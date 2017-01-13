Hello 

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Tinubu, Fashola, governors, S’West APC leaders meet, demand more action from FG

13 January 2017, 12:27

Ibadan - Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West Zone on Thursday met in Ibadan.

The meeting, which was tagged Southwest Stakeholders and Elders’ Meeting, was chaired by the former APC Interim National Chairman, Bisi Akande

The meeting was attended by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Gov.  Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, Gov.  Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

Also at the meeting were APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC National Deputy Chairman (South West), Segun Oni.

Sen. Sola Adeyeye, the Senate Chief Whip and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Majority Leader, House of Representatives as well as former governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Olusegun Osoba and Adeniyi Adebayo were also there.

Also read: Southwest APC bars Dino Melaye from zone

Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance and Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health also attended the meeting.

APC National Legal Adviser Dr. Muiz Banire and Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, who is from Kwara State, Northcentral Zone, were also invited to the meeting.

The Nation reports that only the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Lasun Yusuf, who is out of the country, was absent.

After the meeting, Akande dismissed insinuations that the meeting was summoned to reconcile some of the leaders, saying that the elders were not aware of any rift among the stakeholders.
Akande maintained that what was paramount was the unity of the progressive leaders on the platform of the APC in the zone and how the functionaries could attract the benefit of welfare to Yorubaland.

- News 24

