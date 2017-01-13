Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

2019 AFCON: Super Eagles face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

Libreville - The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday, with Nigeria drawn along with South Africa, Libya and Seycheles.

In the Preliminary round Sao Tome and Principe v Madagascar; Comoros Islands v Mauritius, Djibouti v South Sudan will play two legs in March.

All the national teams in 12 groups will start their hostilities in June and continue on international match days in March, September, October and November 2018.

Here are the 12 groups.(The team named first plays at home in the opening leg.)

Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe or Madagascar.

Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros Islands or Mauritius

Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan.

Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Also read: Super Eagles make top 50 in FIFA ranking

Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya

Group G: Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia.

Group H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.

Group L: Cape Verde Islands, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho.

The winners of each group will join hosts Cameroon in the tournament finals along with the best three runners-up.

- Reuters/NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN