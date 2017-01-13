2019 AFCON: Super Eagles face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

Libreville - The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup
qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday, with Nigeria drawn along with
South Africa, Libya and Seycheles.
In the Preliminary round Sao Tome and Principe v Madagascar;
Comoros Islands v Mauritius, Djibouti v South Sudan will play two legs in
March.
All the national teams in 12 groups will start their
hostilities in June and continue on international match days in March,
September, October and November 2018.
Here are the 12 groups.(The team named first plays at home
in the opening leg.)
Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome and
Principe or Madagascar.
Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros Islands or
Mauritius
Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan.
Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia
Also read: Super Eagles make top 50 in FIFA ranking
Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles
Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya
Group G: Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe,
Liberia.
Group H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic,
Rwanda
Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania
Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland
Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.
Group L: Cape Verde Islands, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho.
The winners of each group will join hosts Cameroon in the tournament
finals along with the best three runners-up.
- Reuters/NAN
For the latest on
national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and
like our Facebook page.
- NAN