Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

2019 AFCON: Super Eagles face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

13 January 2017, 11:36

Libreville - The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday, with Nigeria drawn along with South Africa, Libya and Seycheles.

In the Preliminary round Sao Tome and Principe v Madagascar; Comoros Islands v Mauritius, Djibouti v South Sudan will play two legs in March.

All the national teams in 12 groups will start their hostilities in June and continue on international match days in March, September, October and November 2018.

Here are the 12 groups.(The team named first plays at home in the opening leg.)

Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe or Madagascar.

Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros Islands or Mauritius

Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan.

Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya

Group G: Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia.

Group H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.

Group L: Cape Verde Islands, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho.

The winners of each group will join hosts Cameroon in the tournament finals along with the best three runners-up.

- Reuters/NAN

- NAN

Tags super eagles nigeria afcon afcon 2019 football
