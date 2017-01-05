Abdennour, Khazri and Sliti lead Tunisia challenge

Tunis - Tunisia named their 23-man squad for the Africa Cup
of Nations on Wednesday with Europe-based stars Aymen Abdennour, Wahbi Khazri
and Naim Sliti poised to be the key men at the January 14-February 5 tournament
in Gabon.
Coach Henryk Kasperczak, who was also in charge of The
Carthage Eagles at the 1996 finals, trimmed his squad from 41 players.
Tunisia open their campaign in Group B against Senegal on
January 15 before taking on Algeria and Zimbabwe.
Tunisia squad
Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel), Rami Jridi (Club sfaxien),
Moez Ben Chrifia (Esprance Tunis), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/EGY), Hamza Mathlouthi
(Club sfaxien), Siyam Ben Youssef (Caen/FRA), Mohamed Ali Yacoubi
(Rizespor/TUR), Aymen Abdennour (Valencia/ESP), Chamseddine Dhaouadi (Esprance
Tunis), Slimane Kchok (Bizerte), Hamdi Nagguez (Etoile Sahel), Zied Boughatass
(Etoile Sahel), Ferjani Sassi (Esprance Tunis), Larry Azouni (Nmes/FRA), Naim
Sliti (Lille/FRA), Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland/ENG), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor
(Etoile Sahel), Ahmed Khalil (Club africain), Hamza Lahmar (Etoile Sahel),
Youssef Msakni (Lakhwya/QAT), Yessine Khenissi (Esprance Tunis), Ahmed Akaichi
(Ittihad Jeddah/KSA), Sabeur Khlifa (Club africain)
- AFP