Abdennour, Khazri and Sliti lead Tunisia challenge

05 January 2017, 20:40

Tunis - Tunisia named their 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday with Europe-based stars Aymen Abdennour, Wahbi Khazri and Naim Sliti poised to be the key men at the January 14-February 5 tournament in Gabon.

Coach Henryk Kasperczak, who was also in charge of The Carthage Eagles at the 1996 finals, trimmed his squad from 41 players.

Tunisia open their campaign in Group B against Senegal on January 15 before taking on Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Tunisia squad

Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel), Rami Jridi (Club sfaxien), Moez Ben Chrifia (Esprance Tunis), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/EGY), Hamza Mathlouthi (Club sfaxien), Siyam Ben Youssef (Caen/FRA), Mohamed Ali Yacoubi (Rizespor/TUR), Aymen Abdennour (Valencia/ESP), Chamseddine Dhaouadi (Esprance Tunis), Slimane Kchok (Bizerte), Hamdi Nagguez (Etoile Sahel), Zied Boughatass (Etoile Sahel), Ferjani Sassi (Esprance Tunis), Larry Azouni (Nmes/FRA), Naim Sliti (Lille/FRA), Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland/ENG), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Etoile Sahel), Ahmed Khalil (Club africain), Hamza Lahmar (Etoile Sahel), Youssef Msakni (Lakhwya/QAT), Yessine Khenissi (Esprance Tunis), Ahmed Akaichi (Ittihad Jeddah/KSA), Sabeur Khlifa (Club africain)

- AFP

Tags tunisia afcon 2017 aymen abdennour naim sliti wahbi khazri football
