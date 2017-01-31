Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

AFCON 2017: Five Burkina Faso v Egypt facts

Libreville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Burkina Faso and Egypt at Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville Wednesday (1900 GMT):

-- Egypt have met Burkina Faso twice before in the Cup of Nations, winning a 1998 semi-final 2-0 and a 2000 group game 4-2.

-- African legend Hossam Hassan scored twice in the semi-final, putting the Pharaohs ahead just before half-time and adding a second 19 minutes from time.

-- The group match was a thriller with Burkina Faso taking a two-goal lead and Egypt clawing back to snatch the lead through Hany Ramzy with five minutes left.

-- Both countries are among the current top 10 in Africa with FIFA ranking Egypt third and Burkina Faso eighth. Eighteen places divide them in the world listings.

-- Egypt have played 11 Cup of Nations semi-finals, winning seven and losing four, while Burkina Faso have a one win-one loss semi-finals record.

- AFP