AFCON 2017 winner to pocket $4 million

Abuja - The prize money for the forthcoming Total Africa Cup
of Nations has been almost tripled to US$4 million, it has been disclosed in
Abuja.
The jackpot for clinching the competition increases from $1.5
million the winners received in the last four editions, sponsored by telecommunications
firm, Orange.
Oil and energy company, Total, has assumed sponsorship of
the continent's biggest football tournament.
Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Issa
Hayatou, disclosed the figures at the just-ended Glo-CAF Awards dinner.
He said moreover, the year 2017 started a new cycle in the
marketing of the commercialisation and media rights of the competition.
This year’s edition, set for Gabon from January 14 to
February 5, coincides with the 60th anniversary of CAF.
Hayatou hailed the year as “particular” and “symbolic” to
African football and CAF.
CAJ News