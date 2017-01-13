President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

AFCON 2019: Bafana Bafana plots Super Eagles fall

Lagos - Bafana Bafana are hoping to book the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ticket ahead of the Super Eagles.

South Africa was on Thursday drawn in Group E alongside Nigeria, Libya and Seychelles.

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan, who witnessed the draw in Libreville, said despite their lack of a coach six months before the qualifiers get under way in June‚ his side could top Group E and get an automatic berth at the 2019 finals.

“It’s a reality of sport that you can get a tough draw‚ but I think we have shown over the last few matches that we are equal to Nigeria and that we have a good chance.”

“It’s going to be tough to juggle the two competitions (2019 AFCON and 2018 World Cup qualifiers) at the same time but I think‚ strangely‚ the teams playing in this Nations Cup in Gabon will have an additional burden with a hectic programme for the year‚” Jordaan said on Times Live.

Bafana’s opening game at Nigeria in June is followed by five matches in 2018‚ first home to Libya (March)‚ the home and away to the Seychelles (both September)‚ home to Nigeria (October) and finally Libya away.

South Africa and Nigeria both did not qualify for the AFCON 2017 that kicks off in Gabon this weekend.

