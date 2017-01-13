Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

AFCON 2019: Bafana Bafana plots Super Eagles fall

13 January 2017, 12:27

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Bafana Bafana are hoping to book the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ticket ahead of the Super Eagles.

South Africa was on Thursday drawn in Group E alongside Nigeria, Libya and Seychelles.

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan, who witnessed the draw in Libreville, said despite their lack of a coach six months before the qualifiers get under way in June‚ his side could top Group E and get an automatic berth at the 2019 finals.

Also read: Mashaba shakes squad for Egypt tie

“It’s a reality of sport that you can get a tough draw‚ but I think we have shown over the last few matches that we are equal to Nigeria and that we have a good chance.”

“It’s going to be tough to juggle the two competitions (2019 AFCON and 2018 World Cup qualifiers) at the same time but I think‚ strangely‚ the teams playing in this Nations Cup in Gabon will have an additional burden with a hectic programme for the year‚” Jordaan said on Times Live.

Bafana’s opening game at Nigeria in June is followed by five matches in 2018‚ first home to Libya (March)‚ the home and away to the Seychelles (both September)‚ home to Nigeria (October) and finally Libya away.

South Africa and Nigeria both did not qualify for the AFCON 2017 that kicks off in Gabon this weekend.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags bafana bafana south africa super eagles nigeria afcon 2019 football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

2019 AFCON: Super Eagles face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

13 January 2017, 11:36
Bafana Bafana training (Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana training (Gallo Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.