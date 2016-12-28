Akinwunmi tourney holds in Lagos on Thursday

Lagos - The third edition of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity
Mini-Tournament will hold at the Campos Square, Lagos on Thursday, 29th
December 2016.
Akinwunmi is the 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football
Federation.
Conceived as a special project to give back to the society,
by an individual who is much in love with the young ones, the Seyi Akinwunmi
Charity Mini- Tournament is the eponymous charity event organized by the Seyi
Akinwunmi Charity Foundation.
Its objectives include rehabilitation of ailing
ex-international footballers. Embedded therein also is a Courage Education
Foundation (CEF) – a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the empowerment
of the Nigerian child through the provision of quality education available to
all Nigerian children irrespective of sex, faith or ethnicity, as well as
Consolidation of The Future Stars Project – a grassroots football development
program targeted at kids (mainly under 13 years of age) and hinged on the binary
factors of sporting and academic excellence.
At last year’s edition, Akinwunmi, who captained the Igbobi
College Old Boys Association and Friends in the veterans’ game against Amaju
Pinnick –led All-Stars said: “I am very excited because this is only the second
edition and yet, it feels like it has been going on for decades. The number of
dignitaries, the atmosphere, the goodwill, I’m so happy. I believe there is no
greater joy in giving back to the society, and I’m very comfortable with the
cause that the Seyi Akinwunmi Foundation has chosen.”
Also read: Friends Celebrate NFF's VP, Barr. Akinwunmi With Charity Tourney
NFF President Amaju Pinnick played the entire duration of
the veterans’ game and scored a stunner for the opening goal in his team’s 3-2
win.
“The twin factors of assisting the young ones to attain
academic and sporting excellence by the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation is
noble. We must commend him for coming up with this idea.” Pinnick said.
“The present NFF administration is committed to youth
development, so we will always give total support to projects like this.”
NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko, who also played the
entire duration of the veterans’ game, on the side of the All-Stars that posted
some eye –catching displays, also lauded the Akinwunmi Foundation: “There is
absolutely nothing like giving back to humanity. This program is spot-on in the
area of charity and youth development and deserves the support of every lover
of humanity.”
Last year, there were matches by teams in the U-13 category
as curtain-raiser, while the final of the Mini-Tournament itself, between Team
MTN and 36 Lion Investment, ended 2-1 in favour of Team MTN.
On his assumption of office as NFF 1st VP two years ago,
colleagues and associates of the debonair lawyer sought to host Akinwunmi to a
celebratory party but he humbly declined, opting rather to host a charity event
for intelligent and indigent children in Lagos State. From an idea to bring
together friends, colleagues, associates and well-wishers in a convivial
atmosphere to enjoy football and also raise funds for a good cause, the Seyi
Akinwunmi Charity Mini-Tournament was conceived as a special project to give
back to the society.For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria