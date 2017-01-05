Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Algeria's Mahrez tipped for top Africa award

05 January 2017, 11:28

Abuja - Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez is favourite to be crowned African Footballer of the Year for 2016 on the back of his contribution to Leicester City's shock English Premier League title win.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) title would make it a hat-trick of wins for the 25-year-old, who has already been named PFA players' player of the year and BBC African player of the year.

The CAF award ceremony -- Africa's most prestigious and now in its 25th year -- takes place in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Thursday.

Mahrez was a key figure for Leicester last season, which saw the English East Midlands club defy 5000-1 odds and predictions of relegation to clinch a fairytale title victory.

He played in all but one of the Foxes' games in 2015-16 and scored 17 goals.

The slightly-built, right-sided forwarded also had humble beginnings, starting out with hometown club AAS Sarcelles in 2004.

Also in the running for the CAF title are reigning footballer of the year, Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, and the Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane.

Also read: Mahrez crowned 2016 BBC African Footballer

Should Mahrez win, he will end a 19-year absence on the podium for a player from north Africa since Morocco's Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

Other Algerians to have won are Rabah Madjer in 1987 and Lakhdar Belloumi in 1981.

Elsewhere in the Maghreb, the title has gone to Morocco's Badou Zaki (1986) and Mohamed Timoumi (1985); Mahmoud Al Khatib (Egypt, 1983), Tarek Dhiab (Tunisia, 1977); and Ahmed Faras (Morocco, 1975) when the awards were organised by France Football magazine.

This year's winner will be picked by CAF member associations' national team coaches, a panel of journalists and television consultants.

Aubameyang and Mane stand between Mahrez and a clean sweep of wins.

For the 2015 awards, Gabon skipper Aubameyang was a surprise choice ahead of Yaya Toure of the Ivory Coast and Manchester City.

Aubameyang's goals at Dortmund handed him the African crown and this past year he remained prolific in front of goal, netting 25 goals in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The mercurial Mane became the most expensive African player when he moved to Liverpool for a transfer fee of 34 million last year.

The 24-year-old winger has since justified his high price tag, scoring nine goals in 19 matches for Liverpool this season.

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have two players -- Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe and Denis Onyango from Uganda -- in the running for the best African-based player.

Zambia skipper Rainford Kalaba is the other contender for this award after his exploits with TP Mazembe in last year's CAF Confederation Cup.

English Premier League-based Nigeria youngsters Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) are top contenders in the various younger players categories, while the country's team who won Olympic bronze are gunning for Team of the Year.

- AFP

Tags algeria caf awards riyad mahrez pierre-emerick aubameyang football
Music meets sport at Glo-CAF Awards in Abuja

05 January 2017, 10:07
Riyad Mahrez (AP)

Riyad Mahrez (AP)

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

