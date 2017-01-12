Algeria's Taider out, Bennacer gets Cup call

Algiers - Algerian midfielder Saphir Tader has been ruled
out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a recurring knee injury and will be
replaced by Ismail Bennacer.
The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) said 19-year-old
Arsenal midfielder Bennacer will arrive in Algiers on Thursday before flying to
Gabon for their tournament opener on Sunday against Zimbabwe.
Tader aggravated a previous injury during training with
defender Ramy Bensebaini also nursing a niggling knee problem.
"It's a real pity for Taider, it happened at the last
minute. He was a key element for me, a player who had experience in the Cup of
Nations and World Cup," said Algeria coach George Leekens.
"I hope that Ismael Bennacer will be up to the task. He
will learn a lot in this CAN.
Algeria are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Senegal and
Zimbabwe, with the top two advancing to the quarter-finals.For
- AFP