Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Arsenal too reliant on Ozil and Sanchez - Adebayor

20 January 2017, 15:31

Most Read

Related Stories

London - Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor thinks his old club have a "good team" but are too reliant on star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The pair have yet to sign new contracts at the Emirates despite talk surrounding their future continuing for some time, with rumours suggesting they are looking for wage parity with some of the Premier League's biggest earners.

Adebayor scored 62 goals in 142 games for the Gunners and thinks they need more quality in their squad to cover for injuries to either the German or the Chilean.

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sanchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got," Adebayor told The Guardian.

"If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian, if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward.

"Arsenal’s problem is that today they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem.”

Arsenal next host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday where they will be looking to keep pace-setters Chelsea in their sights.

Kick off is at 16:15.

- Sport24

Tags tottenham hotspur arsenal burnley english premiership emmanuel adebayor mesut ozil alexis sanchez soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ghana target last-eight berth, Egypt chase first win

20 January 2017, 15:31
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil (Getty Images)

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.