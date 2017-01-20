Arsenal too reliant on Ozil and Sanchez - Adebayor

London - Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor thinks his old club have a "good team" but are too reliant on star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The pair have yet to sign new contracts at the Emirates despite talk surrounding their future continuing for some time, with rumours suggesting they are looking for wage parity with some of the Premier League's biggest earners.

Adebayor scored 62 goals in 142 games for the Gunners and thinks they need more quality in their squad to cover for injuries to either the German or the Chilean.

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sanchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got," Adebayor told The Guardian

"If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian, if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward.

"Arsenal’s problem is that today they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem.”

Arsenal next host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday where they will be looking to keep pace-setters Chelsea in their sights.

Kick off is at 16:15.