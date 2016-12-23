Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Arsenal will 'come up short' in title race

Cape Town - Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes his former side will again 'come up short' in the Premier League title race this season.

Smith, who scored 115 goals during his eight years at Arsenal, says the London club's inability to win against the big teams will cost them dearly at the end of the season.

The Gunners currently sit in fourth place in the standings, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea, after going down 2-1 to Manchester City last weekend.

In an article published on Sky Sports, Smith said: "They've got a run of games, where you can see them winning every single one, the next four, five, six and maybe they'll close the gap on Chelsea.

"It's these matches (versus Man City and other title rivals) where they do let themselves down and that's what makes you think they're not genuine title contenders.

"They'll be up there, probably finish in the top four, but when push comes to shove, they're still lacking. They are still short, which is upsetting, because they've got so many good players and they can wipe the floor with practically any team on their day.

"But they have those matches where they come up short and that's why I think they'll come up short in the title race."

- Sport24