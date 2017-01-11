Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Asisat Oshoala set to dump Arsenal for China

11 January 2017, 13:01

Most Read

Related Stories

London - All things being equal, Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala will join the bandwagon of players moving to China any moment from now.

According to feelers exclusively gathered by papilonews.com, the ebony complexioned striker is about to join a yet to be disclosed Chinese club only 9 months after she pitched tents with Arsenal ladies.

Oshoala spent the 2015 season with Liverpool, where she became the first player from Africa to feature in the Women’s Super League. She scored three goals in 12 league appearances for the Reds.

On the international stage, Asisat has represented Nigeria with distinction at youth and senior level. In 2014, she was player of the tournament at both the Under-20 World Cup and the African Women’s Championship.

She was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.

She was also named the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2015.

News24 previously reported that midfielder John Mikel Obi has left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

The 29-year-old Nigerian and captain of the Nigeria national team, has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining in 2006 but has not featured this season.

- News 24

Tags azeezat oshoala arsenal football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Expanded World Cup has China daring to dream

11 January 2017, 12:01
Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.