Asisat Oshoala set to dump Arsenal for China

London - All things being equal, Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala will join the bandwagon of players moving to China any moment from now.



According to feelers exclusively gathered by papilonews.com, the ebony complexioned striker is about to join a yet to be disclosed Chinese club only 9 months after she pitched tents with Arsenal ladies.



Oshoala spent the 2015 season with Liverpool, where she became the first player from Africa to feature in the Women’s Super League. She scored three goals in 12 league appearances for the Reds.



On the international stage, Asisat has represented Nigeria with distinction at youth and senior level. In 2014, she was player of the tournament at both the Under-20 World Cup and the African Women’s Championship.



She was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.



She was also named the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2015.

News24 previously reported that midfielder John Mikel Obi has left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.



The 29-year-old Nigerian and captain of the Nigeria national team, has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining in 2006 but has not featured this season.

- News 24