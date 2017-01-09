Aubameyang, Mahrez lead stars targeting Cup of Nations glory

Libreville - A new-look Ivory Coast will defend their Africa
Cup of Nations title while the hosts' lightning-quick striker Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang leads the cast of superstar names as the 2017 tournament begins in
Gabon on Saturday.
As Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang prepares to carry
the hopes of the small central African nation on his shoulders at the biennial
African football showpiece, the fleet-footed Riyad Mahrez will aim to top a
magnificent 12 months by taking Algeria to the February 5 final and the
continental title.
Mahrez heads for Gabon fresh from winning the Confederation
of African Football player of the year prize for 2016, pipping last year's
winner Aubameyang.
"The next thing after this award is the Africa Cup of Nations.
My team will try to do good things there," the French-born star of
Leicester City's Premier League title triumph said after securing the CAF
prize.
Algeria and a Senegal side -- the top-ranked in Africa --
led by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane are the major contenders to succeed the
Ivory Coast, who beat Ghana on penalties in the final in Equatorial Guinea two
years ago.
But they will face each other in a Group B that also
contains Tunisia and outsiders Zimbabwe.
"Our group is difficult, with some top African sides.
It is not going to be easy with the conditions in Africa but we have to be
prepared and we have a great team," Mahrez told beIN Sports recently.
The Elephants of the Ivory Coast have seen inspirational
playmaker Yaya Toure retire since their 2015 win while forward Gervinho is
injured and Michel Dussuyer has succeeded fellow Frenchman Herve Renard as
coach.
Also read: Mood in Gabon gloomy, tense ahead of 2017 AFCON
"The objective is of course to defend the title that
was proudly acquired in 2015," said Dussuyer, one of 12 men from Europe or
South America coaching in the 16-team tournament.
"It will not be easy. There are fine teams who aspire
to win the trophy, but we have the weapons to go far."
The Elephants will come up against their old coach Renard in
Group C with his new side Morocco, and they are the favourites to reach the
quarter-finals ahead of DR Congo and the Togo of Emmanuel Adebayor.
"I have made reaching the quarter-finals an objective
that we absolutely must attain. If we get there then we will see what we can
do," said the perennially bronzed and white-shirted Renard, who also
coached Zambia to glory the last time the Cup of Nations was staged in Gabon --
jointly with Equatorial Guinea -- in 2012.
- Political crisis -
Egypt are back for the first time since winning a record seventh
Cup of Nations in Angola in 2010 and will pin their hopes on Roma winger
Mohamed Salah.
They are one of six teams who qualified having missed out in
2015. Another, Uganda, will come up against Egypt in Group D, as will Mali and
Ghana.
The only nation making its Cup of Nations debut is
Guinea-Bissau, who have the honour of facing Aubameyang's Gabon in the opening
game at the Stade de l'Amitie in the capital Libreville on January 14.
Gabon, an oil-rich country of barely 1.8 million people, has
been in some disarray ever since incumbent President Ali Bongo was declared the
winner of a contested election in August.
Defeated opposition chief Jean Ping continues to dispute the
result and post-election violence left at least three people dead and saw more
than 800 arrested.
Opposition activists have called on citizens to boycott the
tournament, which will see games staged in Port-Gentil, Franceville and Oyem as
well as the capital.
Gabon, which in 2014 was awarded the hosting of the tournament
due to the turmoil in Libya, is struggling with an economic crisis as well as a
political one.
However, Bongo, who invited Lionel Messi to the country to
lay the foundation stone of the stadium in Port-Gentil in 2015, is hoping the
football can act as a distraction.
He has called for the Cup of Nations to be a time for
"joy, coming together and shared happiness" and insisted that
"political dialogue will open the day after the tournament" in an
attempt to usher in a period of calm.For
- AFP