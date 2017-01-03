Hello 

Barton rejoins Burnley despite betting charges

03 January 2017, 16:04

London - Burnley have formally announced the arrival of former Claret Joey Barton at the club on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who joined Rangers from Burnley in May 2016, returns after the Scottish Premiership side terminated his contract following a training-ground altercation in September.

He had also been given a one-match ban for breaking Scottish FA rules on gambling, and missed the club's Premier League clash with Manchester City, having been registered in time to serve his suspension on Monday.

He is now available for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Sunderland.

A brief statement from the club read: "Burnley Football Club can confirm that following detailed discussions regarding the recent FA charge brought against Joey Barton, the club have now reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over a contract with the club until the end of the season. 

"Barton becomes available for selection from January 3rd after completing his registration in time to serve a one match suspension against Manchester City, as a result of a carry-over suspension passed down from the Scottish FA relating to a previous offence."

Barton began his career as a youth with Everton before spells with Liverpool and Man City.

After five years at Eastlands, the one-capped England man played for Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille on loan, ahead of his first spell with Burnley.

- Sport24

