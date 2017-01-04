Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Boufal leads Morocco 2017 AFCON bid

04 January 2017, 20:47

Rabat - Sofiane Boufal of English Premier League side Southampton will lead Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations bid after being included in the 23-man squad named by coach Herve Renard.

Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, Monaco's Nabil Dirar and Nordin Amrabat of Watford are some of the other key players for the Atlas Lions.

However, Morocco are without the influential midfielder Younes Belhanda, who is on loan at French club Nice from Dynamo Kiev, after a fractured toe suffered just before Christmas ruled him out for up to six weeks.

Morocco, whose only triumph in the Cup of Nations came in 1976, are in Group C for the tournament that begins in Gabon on January 14.

They will open their campaign against DR Congo on January 16 in Oyem before also facing Togo and the Ivory Coast.

Frenchman Renard was the Ivory Coast coach when they lifted the trophy two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Also read: Rivers United defender Douhadji pleased to make Togo’s 2017 Afcon squad

Squad

Goalkeepers: Munir Mohamedi (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Yassine El Kharroubi (Lokomotiv Plovdiv/BUL)

Defenders: Medhi Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Manuel Da Costa (Olympiakos/GRE), Amine Attouchi (Wydad Casablanca), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA), Fouad Chafik (Dijon/FRA), Nabil Dirar (Monaco/FRA)

Midfielders: Romain Sass (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Youssef At Bennasser (Nancy/FRA), Mounir Obbadi (Lille/FRA), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Fayal Fajr (Deportivo/ESP), M'bark Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Sofiane Boufal (Southampton/ENG), Mehdi Carcela (Granada/ESP), Nordin Amrabat (Watford/ENG), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St Pauli/GER)

Forwards: Rachid Alioui (Nmes/FRA), Youssef El Arabi (Lekhwiya/QAT), Khalid Boutaib (Strasbourg/FRA), Youssef Ennesyri (Malaga/ESP)

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags morocco afcon 2017 football
