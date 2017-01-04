Boufal leads Morocco 2017 AFCON bid

Rabat - Sofiane Boufal of English Premier League side
Southampton will lead Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations bid after being included
in the 23-man squad named by coach Herve Renard.
Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, Monaco's Nabil Dirar and
Nordin Amrabat of Watford are some of the other key players for the Atlas
Lions.
However, Morocco are without the influential midfielder
Younes Belhanda, who is on loan at French club Nice from Dynamo Kiev, after a
fractured toe suffered just before Christmas ruled him out for up to six weeks.
Morocco, whose only triumph in the Cup of Nations came in
1976, are in Group C for the tournament that begins in Gabon on January 14.
They will open their campaign against DR Congo on January 16
in Oyem before also facing Togo and the Ivory Coast.
Frenchman Renard was the Ivory Coast coach when they lifted
the trophy two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.
Squad
Goalkeepers:
Munir Mohamedi (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Yassine El
Kharroubi (Lokomotiv Plovdiv/BUL)
Defenders: Medhi
Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Manuel Da Costa (Olympiakos/GRE), Amine Attouchi (Wydad
Casablanca), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA), Fouad Chafik (Dijon/FRA), Nabil Dirar
(Monaco/FRA)
Midfielders:
Romain Sass (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Youssef At Bennasser (Nancy/FRA),
Mounir Obbadi (Lille/FRA), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Fayal Fajr
(Deportivo/ESP), M'bark Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Sofiane Boufal
(Southampton/ENG), Mehdi Carcela (Granada/ESP), Nordin Amrabat (Watford/ENG),
Aziz Bouhaddouz (St Pauli/GER)
Forwards: Rachid
Alioui (Nmes/FRA), Youssef El Arabi (Lekhwiya/QAT), Khalid Boutaib
(Strasbourg/FRA), Youssef Ennesyri (Malaga/ESP)For
