Broos unveils depleted Cameroon Cup of Nations squad

Yaoundé - Cameroon coach Hugo Broos on Thursday unveiled a
23-man squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations tournament without several
key players.
Seven players including Liverpool defender Jol Matip and
Schalke 04 striker Eric Choupo-Moting had already declined to take part in the
tournament.
Defender Aurlien Chedjou, who plays for Turkish club
Galatasary, and was not selected for the squad which includes just two local
players.
Cameroon began a training camp in Yaounde on Tuesday and
will play a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.
The former four-time champions are drawn in Group A in the
January 14 to February 5 tournament alongside hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and
Guinea-Bissau.
Also read: CAF increases AFCON, Champions League prize money
Squad
Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla/ESP), Jules Goda (AC
Ajaccio/FRA), Georges Mbokwe (Coton Sport de Garoua/CAM)
Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Lyon/FRA), Mohamed Djetei
(Gimnastic de Tarragona/ESP), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux/FRA), Michael
Ngadeu-Ngadjui (SK Slavia Prague/CZE), Jonathan Ngwem (FC Progresso/ANG),
Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Impact Montral/CAN), Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina/SVK),
Fai Collins (Standard Liege/BEL)
Midfielders: Sbastien Siani (KV Ostende/BEL), Franck Boya
(Apejes de Nfou, CAM), Georges Constant Mandjeck (Metz/FRA), Arnaud Djoum
(Heart of Midlothian/SCO)
Strikers: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas/TUR), Benjamin
Moukandjo (Lorient/FRA), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern/GER), Karl Toko-Ekambi
(Angers/FRA), Edgar Salli (Saint-Gallen/SUI), Clinton Njie (Marseille/FRA),
Christian Bassogog (Aab Aalborg/DEN), Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava/SVK)For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- AFP