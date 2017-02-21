Brown Ideye set to join Mikel in China

Sources close to Ideye claim that Tianjin Teda have made an offer for the Nigerian striker, adding that they have already agreed personal terms with the player over the possible move.

Chinese Super League clubs are scouring all over the world for new players before their transfer window closes later this week, ahead of the start of the new season next month.

Ideye has been at Olympiacos since the summer of 2015 after joining the club following a disappointing one-year spell in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old has got his career back in track in Greece; scoring 13 goals in his debut season to help Olympiakos win the Greek Super League and he has surpassed that this season with 15 goals in all competitions.



