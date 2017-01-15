Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

CAF CL: Rangers, Air Peace to seal airlift deal

15 January 2017, 14:15

Enugu - Rangers International FC of Enugu will sign an agreement with Air Peace Airlines this week to meet its transportation needs for 2016/2017 CAF Champions League.

Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

Okafor said the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, had been invited to be the guest of honour to Rangers first match in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to facilitate the move.

“We have invited the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, to be the guest of honour at our first 2016/2017 NPFL match with Abia Warriors FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday.

“After the match, probably on Monday, the chairman will meet with our amiable Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to finalise and dot the lines on the airlift agreement with Rangers,’’ he said.

Also read: North African ties for Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah in CAF Cups

The Federal Government has granted permission to the airliner, an indigenous carrier, to operate direct services to China and other locations globally through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The team’s management has held a series of “successful talks’’ with the management of Air Peace, especially the Chairman, Onyema before now.

Rangers, who are the 2015/2016 NPFL champions, will play its first match in the 2016/2017 CAF League in February.

The club will also defend its 2015/2016 NPFL title and participate in the Federation Cup of the current season.

- NAN

Tags enugu rangers air peace caf champions league football
