CAF CL: Rangers, Air Peace to seal airlift deal

Enugu - Rangers International FC of Enugu will sign an
agreement with Air Peace Airlines this week to meet its transportation needs
for 2016/2017 CAF Champions League.
Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor, made the
disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.
Okafor said the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema,
had been invited to be the guest of honour to Rangers first match in the
Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to facilitate the move.
“We have invited the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen
Onyema, to be the guest of honour at our first 2016/2017 NPFL match with Abia
Warriors FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday.
“After the match, probably on Monday, the chairman will meet
with our amiable Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to finalise and dot the lines on
the airlift agreement with Rangers,’’ he said.
Also read: North African ties for Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah in CAF Cups
The Federal Government has granted permission to the airliner,
an indigenous carrier, to operate direct services to China and other locations
globally through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
The team’s management has held a series of “successful
talks’’ with the management of Air Peace, especially the Chairman, Onyema
before now.
Rangers, who are the 2015/2016 NPFL champions, will play its
first match in the 2016/2017 CAF League in February.
The club will also defend its 2015/2016 NPFL title and
participate in the Federation Cup of the current season.
- NANFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- NAN