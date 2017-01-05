Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Cahill confident Chelsea will bounce back

05 January 2017, 12:46

London - Chelsea defender Gary Cahill expects the side to draw strength from their extended winning run in the Premier League and not dwell on the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

A Dele Alli brace either side of the break ended a remarkable 13-game streak that has taken Chelsea five points clear at the top of the standings but Cahill remains adamant that the loss will not derail their title bid.

"We were short all over the pitch, I don't know why. We are not robots," Cahill told British media on Wednesday.

"It was a great opportunity for us but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won't dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run."

Also read: Dele Alli ends Chelsea’s unbeaten run

Chelsea will now switch their focus to Sunday's FA Cup third round clash against Peterborough United.

"We've got the cup game to prepare for and then we go again in the league... dust this one off and go again."

The league leaders, who have lost twice on the road this season, visit defending champions Leicester on January 14 before travelling to second-placed Liverpool on January 31.

- News24

Tags tottenham hotspur chelsea fc gary cahill football
Gary Cahill (chelseafc.com)

