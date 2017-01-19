Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Cameroon battle back to beat Guinea-Bissau

19 January 2017, 10:26

Most Read

Related Stories

Libreville - Defender Michael Ngadeu smashed in the winning goal as Cameroon came from behind to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau had gone in front in the Group A game in Libreville when Piqueti produced a contender for goal of the tournament in the 13th minute.

But the Indomitable Lions, four-time winners of the continental trophy, produced two fine goals of their own to turn things around in the second period at the Stade de l'Amitie.

Sebastien Siani smashed in the equaliser just after the hour mark and Ngadeu emerged as the unlikely hero as he netted the decisive goal with 12 minutes remaining.

After a build-up marred by the refusal of several marquee names to come to Gabon, suddenly Cameroon know a draw against hosts Gabon in their final group game on Sunday will see them progress to the last eight.

Guinea-Bissau had announced their arrival on the continental stage by coming back to hold Gabon in the tournament's opening game.

But their hopes of getting out of their group are in the balance after this reverse.

They prop up the section, three points behind Cameroon and two behind both Gabon and Burkina Faso, who drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

Guinea-Bissau, nicknamed the 'Wild Dogs', caused a sensation as they took the lead thanks to a goal that is bound to be remembered as one of the best of this Cup of Nations, if not the best.

Piqueti, who plays for Sporting Braga's B team in the Portuguese second tier, lifted the ball over one opponent deep inside his own half and then set off towards goal.

The 23-year-old then outpaced Georges Mandjeck as he charged towards goal before smashing his shot past Fabrice Ondoa from inside the area.

Cameroon were stunned but they could have drawn level just before the interval - the recalled Vincent Aboubakar headed the ball down for skipper Benjamin Moukandjo, whose volley from the edge of the box was saved by Jonas Mendes.

Aboubakar then failed to make a proper connection with a great opportunity inside the area, and it was Guinea-Bissau who almost went further in front early in the second half.

Frederic Mendy robbed Adolphe Teikeu on the edge of the box and then lobbed goalkeeper Ondoa, but Ngadeu got back to clear off the line.

Having survived that scare, Hugo Broos's side equalised as Moukandjo laid the ball off for midfielder Siani to hammer a first-time effort into the net from 20 yards.

Now with the momentum, Cameroon won it when Christian Bassogog set up Ngadeu, the Slavia Prague defender, to beat Mendes low at his near post.

- AFP

Tags cameroon afcon 2017 michael ngadeu soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Villa backs Guardiola to turn around City fortunes

19 January 2017, 09:20
Sebastien Siani (Getty)

Sebastien Siani (Getty)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.