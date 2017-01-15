Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Cash row sours Zimbabwe's Africa Cup build-up

15 January 2017, 06:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Harare - Zimbabwe have endured a troubled run-up to the Africa Cup of Nations, with players refusing to attend a farewell gala and missing scheduled flights to the tournament in a dispute over pay.

The "Warriors", who have all now arrived in Gabon, look to overcome their minnows status in their opening Group B game on Sunday against Algeria, followed by clashes against Senegal and Tunisia.

Zimbabwe, ranked 103 in the world and 30 in Africa, return to the tournament hoping to improve on failing to make it beyond the group stage in 2004 and 2006.

Supporters are pinning their dreams on Belgium-based striker Knowledge Musona, the leading scorer at top-flight side KV Oostende, and South Africa-based Khama Billiat, who had a strong season at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zimbabwe won four of their six qualifying matches for the African football showcase despite dire financial woes.

The country's economy has been shattered under long-time President Robert Mugabe, and its debt-saddled football association has at times been unable to pay players.

Last week, several players sat in a hotel corridor outside a farewell dinner in a protest over pay rates and then missed their flight to Cameroon for a friendly on the way to Gabon.

After hectic negotiations, the full team eventually made it to Cameroon -- drawing 1-1 -- and officials say that the money problems have been smoothed out with an injection of cash.

Also read: Resurgent Super Eagles will not be in Gabon

- 'We will surprise everyone' -

"I can confirm that we wired that money to each player. And the total amount is $550,000," Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) member Philemon Machana told the Herald newspaper on Friday.

"For appearing for the three matches, it is $5,000 per match, that was the agreement between ZIFA and the players."

ZIFA had earlier accused players of wanting "to hold the nation at ransom in their quest to earn money".

Some of the team -- reportedly led by those playing abroad -- had refused to use "substandard" accommodation at a training facility in Harare run by the association.

The team was also barred from a practice session at the national sports stadium over a $60 debt owed by ZIFA.

"We clearly know we are in a tough group that includes the likes of Algeria and Senegal," said coach Callisto Pasuwa.

"Football is decided on the pitch and if they can put enough effort just like they did against giants Cameroon in the friendly, then we will surprise everyone.

"I'm happy because our opponents will treat us like underdogs, taking the pressure off us and making it easier for a good surprise from the 'Warriors'."

After recent victories, the team has been compared to the side which shone on the continent in the 1990s, going 13 matches unbeaten under German coach Reinhard Fabisch.

Zimbabwe's economy has been wrecked by hyperinflation, corruption and agricultural collapse, and the national football team has often relied on well-wishers to pay its players and coaches.

Last year, the country was expelled from the 2018 World Cup preliminary competition over non-payment of a $67,000 debt owed to former coach Jose Claudinei Georgini, a Brazilian.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags zimbabwe afcon 2017 football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Algeria coach wary of outsiders Zimbabwe

15 January 2017, 06:05
Zimbabwe cricket fans (File)

Zimbabwe cricket fans (File)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.