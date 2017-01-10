Charity Cup: Rangers vow to beat FC IfeanyiUbah in Abuja

Enugu – Enugu Rangers FC players on Tuesday vowed to beat FC
IfeanyiUbah in the 2016/2017 Charity Cup to re-emphasis their superiority in
Nigerian football.
The Charity Cup between Rangers International FC of Enugu
and FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi will take place in Abuja on Wednesday.
Rangers won the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football
League (NPFL) while FC IfeanyiUbah lifted the 2015/2016 Federation Cup.
Rangers Captain Okey Odita told NAN in Enugu that the
players of the Flying Antelope have vowed to beat FC IfeanyiUbah to further
prove their superiority among clubs in the country.
“For us, the Charity Cup Competition, which we must win on
Wednesday, will open a floodgate of trophies this football season.
“We are determined to win a lot of trophies this season,
including the CAF Champions League, the Federation Cup as well as winning
back-to-back the NPFL League shield,” Odita said.
The captain reassured Rangers teeming fans of their resolve
to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the club remains the number one in
Nigeria and improve in Africa.
Affirming the readiness of the club, the Board Secretary of
Rangers, Steve Oruruo, said that the players and officials have been well
motivated financially by the club’s chairman and Enugu State government.
“Winning the Charity Cup will certainly open the way for
other trophies to come into the team this soccer season,’’ Oruruo said.
Rangers will be representing Nigeria at the 2016/2017
Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) League as well as participating in the
Federation Cup and defending its NPFL title this football season.
