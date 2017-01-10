Hello 

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Charity Cup: Rangers vow to beat FC IfeanyiUbah in Abuja

10 January 2017, 11:16

Enugu – Enugu Rangers FC players on Tuesday vowed to beat FC IfeanyiUbah in the 2016/2017 Charity Cup to re-emphasis their superiority in Nigerian football.

The Charity Cup between Rangers International FC of Enugu and FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi will take place in Abuja on Wednesday.

Rangers won the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) while FC IfeanyiUbah lifted the 2015/2016 Federation Cup.

Rangers Captain Okey Odita told NAN in Enugu that the players of the Flying Antelope have vowed to beat FC IfeanyiUbah to further prove their superiority among clubs in the country.

“For us, the Charity Cup Competition, which we must win on Wednesday, will open a floodgate of trophies this football season.

“We are determined to win a lot of trophies this season, including the CAF Champions League, the Federation Cup as well as winning back-to-back the NPFL League shield,” Odita said.

Also read: Enugu Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah clash in Charity Cup match

The captain reassured Rangers teeming fans of their resolve to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the club remains the number one in Nigeria and improve in Africa.

Affirming the readiness of the club, the Board Secretary of Rangers, Steve Oruruo, said that the players and officials have been well motivated financially by the club’s chairman and Enugu State government.

“Winning the Charity Cup will certainly open the way for other trophies to come into the team this soccer season,’’ Oruruo said.

Rangers will be representing Nigeria at the 2016/2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) League as well as participating in the Federation Cup and defending its NPFL title this football season.

- NAN

- News24 Nigeria

Tags enugu rangers fc ifeanyiubah football
