Christian Chukwu heads new Rangers International FC management

Enugu - Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved
the appointment of former Super Eagles Captain, Christian Chukwu as Chief
Executive Officer and Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.
The approval came after a fact-finding meeting held on
Monday at the Government House, Enugu, between the governor and stakeholders of
the team.
The interest groups that attended the meeting included
members of Rangers FC board, management, players, supporters club and others.
After a unanimous agreement on the need to rejig the
management of the team, Ugwuanyi announced the appointment of Chukwu, to take
over from Ozor Chibuzo.
The appointment was with immediate effect and the new
management was expected to halt the unimpressive start to the new Nigeria
Professional Football League (NPFL) season of the Flying Antelopes.
Reacting, Chukwu thanked the governor for the appointment
and his prompt intervention and promised to put in his best to ensure that the
team retained its current status as champion of the 2015/2016 NPFL season.
Chukwu, a former player of the Flying Antelopes, called for
support from stakeholders to achieve greater things.
- NAN