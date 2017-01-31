Hello 

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Christian Chukwu heads new Rangers International FC management

31 January 2017, 11:10

Enugu - Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles Captain, Christian Chukwu as Chief Executive Officer and Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.

The approval came after a fact-finding meeting held on Monday at the Government House, Enugu, between the governor and stakeholders of the team.

The interest groups that attended the meeting included members of Rangers FC board, management, players, supporters club and others.

After a unanimous agreement on the need to rejig the management of the team, Ugwuanyi announced the appointment of Chukwu, to take over from Ozor Chibuzo.

The appointment was with immediate effect and the new management was expected to halt the unimpressive start to the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season of the Flying Antelopes.

Also read: Enugu Rangers worry Christian Chukwu

Reacting, Chukwu thanked the governor for the appointment and his prompt intervention and promised to put in his best to ensure that the team retained its current status as champion of the 2015/2016 NPFL season.

Chukwu, a former player of the Flying Antelopes, called for support from stakeholders to achieve greater things.

- NAN

- NAN

Tags enugu rangers nigeria premier league christian chukwu football
