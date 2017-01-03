Hello 

Clement appointed as Swansea's manager

03 January 2017, 11:37

Cape Town - Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement has inked a two-and-a-half year deal to become Swansea City’s new manager, according to reports. 

The 44-year-old had been interviewed by the club before they named Bob Bradley as their manager in October. 

But, with the side languishing at the bottom of the Premier League standings, the Bundesliga giants allowed Clement to speak with the Swans once again. 

Clement will be Swansea’s third manager of the season and he is likely to be present for their clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday. 

Clement has had a taste of English football in the past as he was manager of Derby County for eight months before being sacked in February last year. 

Former Manchester United player and assistant coach Ryan Giggs, Wales boss Chris Coleman and ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett were also in the running for the job.

Clement is set to take the reigns at Swansea City on Wednesday after the fixture against Crystal Palace with the former Derby County manager hoping to move the side out of the relegation places.

- Sport24

Tags crystal palace swansea city english premiership bob bradley paul clement london soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Owen: Iheanacho suffering under Guardiola

03 January 2017, 10:41
Paul Clement.(Getty Images)

