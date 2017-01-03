Clement appointed as Swansea's manager

Cape Town - Bayern
Munich assistant Paul Clement has inked a two-and-a-half year deal to
become Swansea City’s new manager, according to reports.
The 44-year-old had been interviewed by the club before they named Bob Bradley as their manager in October.
But, with the side languishing at the bottom of the Premier League
standings, the Bundesliga giants allowed Clement to speak with the Swans
once again.
Clement will be Swansea’s third manager of the season and he is
likely to be present for their clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday.
Clement has had a taste of English football in the past as he was
manager of Derby County for eight months before being sacked in February
last year.
Former Manchester United player and assistant coach Ryan Giggs, Wales
boss Chris Coleman and ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett were also
in the running for the job.
Clement is set to take the reigns at Swansea City on Wednesday after the fixture against Crystal Palace with the former Derby County manager hoping to move the side out of the relegation places.