Clement appointed as Swansea's manager

Cape Town - Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement has inked a two-and-a-half year deal to become Swansea City’s new manager, according to reports.



The 44-year-old had been interviewed by the club before they named Bob Bradley as their manager in October.

BREAKING: Paul Clement agrees a two-and-a-half year deal with Swansea and will take charge on Wednesday: https://t.co/oM1xbSWVI3 #SSNHQ — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 2, 2017

But, with the side languishing at the bottom of the Premier League standings, the Bundesliga giants allowed Clement to speak with the Swans once again.

Clement will be Swansea’s third manager of the season and he is likely to be present for their clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Clement has had a taste of English football in the past as he was manager of Derby County for eight months before being sacked in February last year.

Former Manchester United player and assistant coach Ryan Giggs, Wales boss Chris Coleman and ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett were also in the running for the job.

