Conte slams Chelsea's 'jealous' critics

London - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claims jibes about the
Premier League leaders from critics including Jose Mourinho are motivated by
jealousy.
Manchester United boss Mourinho, who was sacked from his
second spell at Chelsea last season, said his old team and Tottenham had been
given festive fixture "privilege" when their London derby was
scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
It ensured the Blues, seeking a record-setting 14th
successive league win, had an additional day between games and the schedule
also irked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
But Conte is adamant Mourinho was motivated only by
frustration at Chelsea's strong position in the title race.
"I can reply that I didn't do the fixtures," Conte
told reporters on Tuesday.
"I think that now they are angry for our position, not
for the fixtures.
"It's normal. This also happens in Italy. I repeat:
it's always because you stay up at the top."For
- AFP