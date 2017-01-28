Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Cup clash gives Fabregas chance to prove point

27 January 2017, 23:32

Most Read

Related Stories

London - Cesc Fabregas is not happy at his lack of game time under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and on Saturday he can make a case for more opportunities in the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brentford.

The 29-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder -- a member of the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup -- has made just five Premier League starts this season and admits he has found it difficult to adjust to life on the sidelines.

"I play football to win and enjoy," said Fabregas, who came on and impressed in last weekend's 2-0 win over struggling Hull that kept Chelsea eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"When I don't play I'm sad and I don't enjoy it but I'm happy the team is doing well. Football is my life, it's everything to me."

Conte, whose inspired decision to switch to three centrebacks after a defeat by Arsenal has transformed the club's fortunes, is likely to rest his leading striker Diego Costa with Michy Batshuayi set to be handed a rare starting spot.

Conte, who arrived at Chelsea after guiding Italy to a penalty shootout defeat by Germany at the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, has done an excellent job of managing his squad this season.

He fielded a number of young players in the third-round victory over third-tier Peterborough United.

The 47-year-old Italian is again expected to shuffle his pack, handing a start to midfielders Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek while defender Kurt Zouma is likely to continue his recovery from a long-term knee injury with a starting appearance.

Also read: Fabregas coming to terms with Conte style

The meeting with second-tier Brentford, also from west London, presents an opportunity for Josh McEachran to return to Stamford Bridge and make a point of his own.

The midfielder was tipped to break into the Chelsea line-up after being introduced to the first team by Carlo Ancelotti at the age of 17.

Now 23, he fell out of favour when Ancelotti was replaced by Andre Villas-Boas and after several spells out on loan, eventually completed a permanent move to Brentford 18 months ago.

"Managers are under so much pressure so to chuck a young English lad in, it's not easy," said McEachran, whose failure to get a real look-in at Chelsea should be a lesson to the likes of Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek.

"At 17 or 18 I was good enough to play for Chelsea and I still think I could play for Chelsea. It's just about the opportunity. You need confidence -- I had that with Carlo.

"I do think the club wants to see a young English lad break through.

"They are desperate for it. Nathaniel Chalobah is getting another chance. He has always been a top player. I am hoping he does."

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags chelsea cesc fabregas football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Nadal edges classic to reach Federer final

27 January 2017, 15:20
Cesc Fabregas (Getty Images)

Cesc Fabregas (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.