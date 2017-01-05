Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Dele Alli ends Chelsea’s unbeaten run

04 January 2017, 23:03Israel Ojoko

London - Two goals from Dele Ali in both halves ensured Tottenham put an end to Chelsea’s unbeaten run.

Two super headers by Dele Alli in the 45th and 54th minutes gave Tottenham the 2-0 victory needed at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea have gone 13 games unbeaten, but that run has been brought to a stop.

The result leaves Chelsea five points clear of second place Liverpool and propels Spurs up to third, above City and Arsenal.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags tottenham hotspur chelsea fc dele alli football
Boufal leads Morocco 2017 AFCON bid

04 January 2017, 20:47
Dele Alli (Getty Images)

