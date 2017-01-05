Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Dele Alli ends Chelsea’s unbeaten run Israel Ojoko

London - Two goals from Dele Ali in both halves ensured Tottenham put an end to Chelsea’s unbeaten run.

Two super headers by Dele Alli in the 45th and 54th minutes gave Tottenham the 2-0 victory needed at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea have gone 13 games unbeaten, but that run has been brought to a stop.

The result leaves Chelsea five points clear of second place Liverpool and propels Spurs up to third, above City and Arsenal.

